Sterling Park District celebrates National Tennis Month with free events

STERLING — Tennis is booming, and what better way to find yourself in the game than through free events at Westwood Tennis Center, Building 2, 1900 Westwood Drive, as part of National Tennis Month in May.

National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association and its industry partners celebrating tennis, a sport which challenges one both physically and mentally. For 31 straight days across the United States, players, local coaches, facilities, retailers, tennis manufacturers and more will be driving awareness about the sport and its benefits by bringing existing and new players to the game with special events, promotions and play opportunities in their communities.

In partnership with the USTA, Westwood Tennis Center is offering tennis activities for players of all ages and ability levels in May including Westwood Free Tennis for Kids! and Hit to be Fit Day.

Westwood FREE Tennis for Kids!: This event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Westwood Tennis Center, Building 2, 1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling. Registration forms are available at the Westwood Tennis Center or you may register online at sterlingparks.org.

As part of the United States Tennis Association’s National Tennis Month, Westwood Tennis Center is offering a free introduction to tennis for kids ranging in age from 4 to 14. Along with a fun opportunity to learn and play, each child will also receive a T-shirt and goodie bag. This is a fantastic way for your kids to be introduced to tennis in the area’s finest indoor tennis facility. Please encourage your child to invite a friend and come out for a super fun experience!

The schedule is:

Ages 4-6 years: 9-10 a.m.

Ages 7-10 years: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14 years: Noon-1 p.m.

Westwood will provide tennis racquets for use on day of play. Kids need comfortable sports clothes and sneakers. They may bring a water bottle, but please no sports drinks or sodas.

Hit to Be Fit Day: This will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Westwood Tennis Center, Building 2. Registration is free and forms are available at the Westwood Tennis Center or you may register online at sterlingparks.org.

The National Hit to be Fit Day is sponsored by the United States Tennis Association in an effort to introduce (or reintroduce) adults to fun, modified versions of tennis in a safe and welcoming environment. Players will play on smaller courts with the main goals of fun and fitness. New Tennis Director Chris Dudley and his staff are looking forward to seeing you. This event is limited to 16 participants.

For more information about National Tennis Month, call Westwood Tennis Center at 815-622-6063 or visit the USTA website at USTA.com/NationalTennisMonth or search #NationalTennisMonth on social media.