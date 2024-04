DIXON — The Dixon High School Greenhouse is having a plant sale from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

Available plants include a variety of flowering and spider baskets, tomatoes, peppers, petunias, impatiens, coleus, geraniums, portulaca, succulents and Christmas cactus.