Sterling Main Street’s car show returns for 11th annual event

Sterling Main Street is kicking off the summer with its 11th annual car show. The 2024 event is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at the Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St., in downtown Sterling, shown here in October 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

STERLING – Sterling Main Street is kicking off the summer with its 11th annual car show. The 2024 event is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at the Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St., in downtown Sterling. On-site registration is from 8 a.m. to noon that day.

Organizers of the car show, previously held in the Bradford Supply Co. parking lot, decided to change it up for 2024. Based on the success of the 2023 Cruise Nights that took place at the Sterling Marketplace and feedback from attendees, bringing the show over to the marketplace seemed like a good fit, according to a news release from Robin Duncan, a Main Street board member who leads the car show committee.

Early registration is available online now or by stopping at the Sterling Main Street office, 15 E. Third St., during regular business hours. Dash plates will be given to the first 100 entries. The registration fee for vehicles entering the show is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event. Admission for spectators is free.

The car show is a judged event. Awards will be presented to those coming out on top in the Top 40, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. Cars of all different makes, models and years are welcome. Judging begins at noon, awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m., and the show will close at 3 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees are invited to participate in a 50/50 raffle. The drawing will be at 2 p.m. before the awards ceremony begins. 3-D Sound will be returning as the show’s master of ceremonies for the day. Food and drink vendors will be available on-site. They include:

Mr. Elote & More, a family-owned food truck offering American and Mexican food.

The Sterling Optimists grilling up pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Main Squeeze and The Factory Pub’n’Grub, which will provide beverage service for the event.

The car show’s 2024 presenting sponsors are Sterling Chevrolet, Sterling Commercial Roofing, Sauk Valley Bank, Micron Industries Corp., B&R Auto Repair and Redline Dyno Center. Supporting sponsors include Johnson Oil Co., McCloud & Associates Architects, Jake Gerdes State Farm, Majeski Motors, Select Employees Credit Union and Showplace Antiques & Treasures.