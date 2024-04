Rock Falls Rotary President Bob Sondgeroth (right) welcomed the Rock Falls High School April Rotary Student of the Month Akshar Barot (left), son of Varsha and Parimal Barot. His selection was based on the four-way test of what Rotarians think, say and do in their lives. Rotary students of the month are selected by the staff at RFHS based upon this test. Akshar plans to attend the University of Illinois in the fall. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz)