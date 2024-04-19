Clinton Symphony Orchestra performs Saturday

Brian Dollinger is the music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

CLINTON, Iowa – University of Iowa cellist Anthony Arnone is the soloist with Clinton Symphony Orchestra this weekend, closing the 70th concert season for the orchestra. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.

Arnone has a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, conductor, recording artist, composer and teacher throughout the country and around the world. He and the orchestra will perform the “Cello Concert” by British composer Edward Elgar.

In addition, the orchestra will perform Dvorak’s “Eighth Symphony,” composed shortly before his years in the United States and his famous summer spent in the Czech village of Spillville, Iowa.

The performance marks the end of the orchestra’s 70th concert season, with only the June 2 free outdoor Pops Concert remaining. It also marks the close of conductor Brian Dollinger’s 17th season at the helm of the orchestra.

Admission to the concert is by season ticket, or individual concert ticket available at the door. Adult admission costs $20, students are admitted free. In addition, an adult accompanying a student is admitted for $10.

Full information and program notes on the music to be played are available at www.clintonsymphony.org.