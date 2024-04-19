CGH Dixon Medical Center career fair April 24

DIXON — CGH Medical Center’s career fair will be Wednesday, April 24. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the CGH Dixon Medical Center, 1321 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Positions needed include nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, daycare teachers, application analysts and for all positions for the new CGH Dixon Ready Care Clinic that is coming soon.

Human Resources will be available to assist with questions about CGH’s day-one benefits, including paid time off, tuition and continuing education support, flexible scheduling, IMRF and retirement plans, and sign-on bonuses available for some positions and more.

To see a current list of openings or to apply, visit www.cghmc.com/careers.