Sterling allocates $370,000 in federal stimulus funds

STERLING – The City Council on Monday allocated $370,000 more of its $1,968,192 pool of American Rescue Plan Act funds “to address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency” that was the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest recipient so far has been the downtown Sterling Theater, which since Feb. 7, 2022, has been granted $456,000 in ARPA funding to repair the roof, improve lighting and replace the seats, among other economic aid and improvements.

In addition to showing movies, it is “a full-service, brew-and-view” venue, offering drinks and food service.

The building is owned by the Greater Sterling Development Corp. The business, which is run by a local nonprofit board, admittedly is not a money-maker, but it also is designed and supported to help attract customers to other downtown businesses, city officials have said.

The second-largest project is an upcoming GSDC multifamily affordable housing project that still is in the works, so details so far are sparse.

It is expected to be built near the Sterling Park District Duis Center sometime within the next year and so far has been allocated $400,000 in ARPA funds.

On a unanimous vote, and at the recommendation of the ARPA Committee, council members Monday agreed to give:

• $175,000 to the new Wayfinding System of downtown directional signage.

• $150,000 to the downtown Sterling Theater for new seating and improvements.

• $20,000 for phase two of the Sterling Main Street Shoppes at Grandon Plaza downtown retail incubator.

* $15,000 to the Sterling Main Street Flower Basket Program.

• $10,000 for phase two of mural restoration work.

That leaves $697,442 in the city’s ARPA account, which must be allocated by January and spent by the grantees by Dec. 31, 2026.

At the moment, there are more requests for money than is remaining, City Manager Scott Shumard said.

The committee continues to review requests.

The $1,270,750 already committed includes: