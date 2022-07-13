Donor pledges to match donations to Sterling’s mural repair, restoration efforts

STERLING – The Sterling Main Street mural committee, recently established after the demise of the Mural Society, received a pledge this week from an anonymous donor to help with its mission to preserve the town’s 20 murals, and to create new ones.

The donor has agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations to the committee’s efforts.

Donations can be made on Main Street’s website, www.sterlingmainstreet.org, or dropped off or sent to Sterling Main Street, 15 E. Third St., Sterling, IL 61081; write “murals” in the check’s memo field.

Donations also will be accepted at Thursday’s Pop Up Market, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in Dale Park downtown, via cash, check or charge card.

In addition, on July 21, 10% of sales at Candlelight Inn, 2907 N. Locust St., will be donated to the committee’s first project, the restoration of Adelante, which celebrates the city’s Latino community.

The mural is on the east side of the 300 block of Avenue C, on the west wall of Napa Auto Parts near County Market.

It was painted in n 1999 by Chicago artist Robert Valadez, who is returning Aug. 16 for a two-week residency to do the restoration work himself, along with a few assistants.

That project will cost about $10,000, said Janna Groharing, Main Street’s executive director, and the mural will be unveiled at this year’s Fiesta Day parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 in Rock Falls and ends near the mural in Sterling.

Maintenance of other murals, which depict notable events in Sterling’s history, will be ongoing throughout the year, depending on funds raised. Some only need touching up, or to be resealed, others need more extensive repairs.

New murals also are on the horizon.

Call 815-626-8610 or email info@sterlingmainstreet.org for more information.

A guide to a walking tour of all the city’s murals also can be found on the website.