Rock River Hospice and Home receives $5,000 grant

DIXON – The Do it Best Foundation announced that a $5,000 grant has been awarded to Rock River Hospice and Home.

Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling is focused on providing care for individuals experiencing serious illness, death and grief, according to a news release.

“Rock River is a regional leader in providing end-of-life care,” said Rich Jordan, general manager at the Do it Best warehouse in nearby Dixon. “No one is ever turned away from their services for their inability to pay, which is why donations and grants are so important. We’re honored to support their efforts to treat every patient and their families with dignity and respect.”

The foundation grant was directly funded by donations and pledges from the Do it Best warehouse team in Dixon. The grant advisory committee offered unanimous support to apply its local grant dollars to Rock River Hospice and Home.

“Our Rock River Hospice and Home family is honored to accept this generous donation from our friends at the Do it Best Foundation,” said Jacqueline Donaldson, executive director for Rock River Hospice and Home. “We are blessed with so many great supporters. Unity in the face of heartache and grief is what brings people together. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The next grant application cycle for the Do it Best Foundation runs through May 31.

The Do it Best Foundation supports nonprofit community organizations that focus on serving the needs of others. Rooted in servant leadership, the foundation awards grants to agencies that can have a big influence in four key areas: health and wellness, youth enrichment, the arts, and the community.

Nonprofit organizations located in or near cities where Do it Best has business operations are given priority consideration. To learn how to support the work of the Do it Best Foundation, visit doitbestfoundation.org.