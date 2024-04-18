Letter: Vote blue to ensure voting again in four years

I keep hearing how young voters and protest voters don’t like Biden. I hope they read about Tiananmen Square and what happened to protesters under a dictatorship.

Also, I hope they see what is happening to those in Russia being arrested for trying to put flowers at a memorial of a man Putin had imprisoned who died under questionable circumstances a couple days before he might have been released.

One running for president has already said he would be dictator on Day 1 and would put down any protests using the army. Your vote for any of the ones called spoilers, such as Robert Kennedy, who don’t have a chance of being elected will take votes from Biden because Trump has his MAGA crowd and they will vote for him.

With a democracy there will be another election so you will be able to choose again in coming years. With a dictatorship, probably not. Once a dictator has power, he will not give it up but will use it to stay in power. Vote blue to ensure voting again in four years and beyond!

Joan Lemme

Dixon