Sagel selected Newman High School Student of the Month

STERLING — Gianna Sagel has been selected March Student of the Month at Newman Central Catholic High School.

A senior, she is the daughter of Jennifer and Joseph Sagel and has three siblings, Cecilia, Maximilian and Anthony.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I’ve always loved English class, especially with Mrs. Spencer. In high school, I’ve had the freedom to explore myself within the context of literature, both poetry and prose, and expanded my ability to express myself. We are doing debates right now, which I will admit, take a lot of work, but I have learned so much about eloquent argument already.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: As of right now, I plan to go to Valparaiso University to study psychology in hopes of becoming a mental health counselor, specializing in children and adolescents. I also hope to minor in something related to music, specifically choir and theater. I hope to travel to Europe sometime in college.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities I’ve done in high school have definitely been cross country and the musical. Cross country has taught me how to persevere, even when I don’t succeed at first. It’s also taught me how to work hard and be a contributing member of a team. I have a passion for theater that is unlike any other activity. I love performing and perfecting my craft, and I love seeing a show come together.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most meaningful experiences in my high school career was leading the junior Kairos retreat this past March. I can’t spoil anything about the retreat for the sake of future juniors, but I connected with my faith and classmates in ways I never thought were possible.

What is your hope for the future?: Above all, in the future, I hope to remain true to myself. I hope to put good into the world in some small ways. I hope to be true to my family and my values, and I hope to become a better version of myself.