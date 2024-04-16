New charge levied on Dixon man wanted on warrant, accused of cutting woman, stabbing dog

DIXON — A warrant was issued and an additional felony charge was filed against a Dixon man accused of cutting a woman and stabbing her dog.

Ryan K. Henson, 31, who court records show also has lived in Sterling and Rock Falls, was charged Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Lee County court with aggravated battery and aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies, after police say he cut a woman’s finger with a serrated knife that he also used to cut and stab her dog in the head and neck.

Henson also was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault, both misdemeanors, in the attack that Dixon police said happened the day before.

He was charged the same day in a separate case with possession of methamphetamine. In it, he is accused of having fewer than 5 grams of the drug on March 4, 2024. He failed to appear at his initial hearing on April 10, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

Aggravated battery and possession of meth each are punishable by two to five years in prison, while Henson faces one to three years on the cruelty charge. Probation also is an option. On April 5, an additional charge of aggravated battery, punishable by three to seven years in prison, was added for the attack on the woman.

The misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail.

Henson also has a pending misdemeanor case in Lee County, in which he is charged with battery, accused of shoving a man into a stair railing on Dec. 8, the same day he was charged.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the anonymous tip line, Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers, at 888-228-4488. Any information leading to an arrest or conviction is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

Henson also has two previous felony battery convictions in Lee County. On May 21, 2019, he was charged with two counts of battery, and on May 30, 20219, in a second case, he was charged with four counts of battery, two of which were misdemeanors.

On July 11, 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and, per a plea agreement, the other four counts were dismissed and he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation. On June 23, 2020, a petition to revoke his probation was filed.

Oct, 22, 2022, Henson pleaded guilty to the violation and to battery and was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

On Jan. 25, 2024, a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to pay or appear. On March 26, he was released with a notice to appear.