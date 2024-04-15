Adams is Rock Falls High School Student of the Month

ROCK FALLS — Arabella Adams, a senior, is a Rock Falls High School Student of the Month for April.

She is the daughter of Melissa and Bradley Adams and has four siblings, Evangelina, Aryanna, Ian and Kyler.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I have loved my AP Chemistry course taught by Ms. Purty. I have learned so many new and useful things and I was able to take it alongside my good friend Angie, who helped me through the harder times in class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend UW-Platteville and become a registered nurse. This summer I do get to go to Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My absolute favorite extracurricular activity that I have gotten to do is Scholastic Bowl. It has helped me become more confident in my academic abilities and I have gotten to make so many friends along the way. My favorite volunteer activity that I participated in was in sophomore year when I was able to do face painting and the pumpkin run because I got to see so many happy faces.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: My favorite moment from school is our schoolwide goose chase that I do with my sister. It is so fun to be able to be a kid and run around town doing a scavenger hunt.

What is your hope for the future?: I want to become a traveling nurse so that I can help as many people as I physically can.