Snowmobile Club celebrates 50 years April 27

OREGON – The Blackhawk Snowblazers Snowmobile Club of Oregon will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. The club was established Jan. 21, 1974, and will host a celebration at 5 p.m. April 27 at the Oregon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8739.

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with a meal following at 6 p.m. and a magic show by Brian Holt shortly after.

If you are a member, former member, sledding enthusiast or just want to know more about snowmobiling, you are invited to help the group celebrate. RSVP by April 15 by emailing blackhawksnowblazers@gmail.com.