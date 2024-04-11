Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with a night of comedy in Dixon

DIXON – April represents Autism Acceptance Month, which has the goal to foster awareness, understanding and acceptance of individuals with autism.

Autism is a lifelong developmental disability characterized by differences in social communication and behavior, and repetitive behaviors, interests, patterns and activities. People with autism display a range of skills and levels of functioning. Many autistic people and their families embrace autism as an intrinsic part of who they are.

One event that embodies the spirit of Autism Acceptance Month is the upcoming evening of comedy Thursday, April 25, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, according to a news release from Florissa, a division of Kreider Services in Dixon. Florissa and the theater worked together to bring renowned autistic comedian, author and TedX speaker Michael McCreary to the Sauk Valley.

McCreary, known for his witty humor and insightful observations, has been captivating audiences with comedy that brings a fresh perspective on everyday life. He invites audiences to embrace the quirks and complexities that make each person unique and highlights the humanity that unites everyone. This comedy event will wrap up Autism Acceptance Month and provides an opportunity to embrace diversity, foster empathy and create a more inclusive community.

This event is supported by funding from The Dixon: Historic Theatre, The Autism Program of Illinois, Kreider Services Foundation and the Kreider Alliance. Due to this support, there is a minimal ticket fee of $5. Tickets can be bought at the door or in advance at dixontheatre.com or the box office at 815-508-6324.

A book signing with Michael McCreary for his book “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” will be from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Books On First, 202 W. First St. in Dixon.

This year for Autism Acceptance Month, the White House has called on all Americans to learn more about autism and create more welcoming, inclusive communities. April represents a time to embrace neurodiversity and celebrate the unique experiences, perspectives and talents of autistic people who think, communicate and experience the world differently. Autism Acceptance Month encourages communities to create environments where individuals with autism can thrive and be valued for who they are, according to the release.