Eagle’s Nest Art Group among winners at Phidian Art Show

Phidian Art Club members Paula Sherman (right) and Ellen Allen check in a painting by Dixon artist Sheila Ames on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Seven members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group won awards at the 75th annual Phidian Art Show hosted by The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon. Winners from the group include:

Bonnie Brown won The Next Picture Show Award for her oil painting titled “Trio.”

Lucinda Winterfield received the Ronald Reagan Award for her watercolor painting of “White Pines Walking Bridge.”

Dick Cholke’s “Early Riser Late Fall” watercolor painting received the Myra Nichols Memorial Award.

Karen Tucker won the Roxy Hey Memorial – Best Floral Award for her oil painting, “Dahlias at the Market.”

Laurie Friemuth received the Mary Ann Ferolo Award for her oil painting, “Jane Magnolia.”

Mary Howe’s pastel titled “At My Wits End” was awarded the Robert Crowson Memorial Award.

Craig Carpenter won the Brown & Gamel Award – Best American Scene for his watercolor, “Out on the Route.”

The show was judged by Milwaukee artist Tim Harrison. He received his art degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He is a creative director with over 15 years of experience working at global agencies and brands in New York City before returning to the Midwest. The Phidian Art Group was founded in 1890 to promote art, literature and music. The group started the annual art show in 1947.

The show will remain open at The Next Picture Show gallery, located at 113 W. First St., Dixon, until April 26. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.