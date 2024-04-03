Public meetings set for Dixon, Rochelle transit bus routes discussion

DIXON – The Lee-Ogle County Transportation System has announced a series of public input meetings to study the feasibility of providing scheduled route public transit in Dixon and Rochelle.

Community members are invited to attend one of the planned meetings hosted by LOTS to provide input on the future of a scheduled bus service in these cities.

LOTS, in collaboration with public transportation consultant RLS & Associates, aims to evaluate options for a fixed-route bus service to enhance access to workplaces, medical care, education, shopping, recreation and more for residents in Dixon and Rochelle.

The project team is eager to hear from a diverse range of stakeholders, including senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, transit riders and nonriders, students and anyone who values transportation as a vital community resource.

Dixon’s two public meetings will be Tuesday, April 16. The first one will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The second will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Dixon Park District, 1312 Washington Ave.

Rochelle also will have two meetings. The first will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The second will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that same day. Both will take place in Rochelle’s City Council chambers, 420 N. Sixth St., Rochelle.

Free rides on LOTS will be provided to and from public meetings during LOTS’ hours of operation. For accessibility or other meeting information, contact Michelle Perales at 937-299-5007 or mperales@rlsandassoc.com.

Additionally, community members are encouraged to participate in a brief survey about the fixed-route bus service by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/LOTS.