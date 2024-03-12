Federal money earmarked for Lanark water main upgrades

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, secured over $123 million in tax dollars for projects in western Illinois, his office announced Tuesday.

Among the improvements is a $959,752 investment to repair Lanark’s water mains, which have experienced an excess number of breaks and incidents of low pressure. This investment is essential for Lanark families because current water infrastructure is not prepared to provide water adequately and reliably to residents and businesses, according to a news release.

“The city of Lanark, our City Council and our city engineer, Fehr Graham, are thrilled and extremely thankful to have been selected by Congressman Sorensen for this important and significant infrastructure Community Project funding,” said Lanark Mayor Mark Macomber. “This nearly $2 million of project funding will allow the city of Lanark to perform much-needed water main replacement within our community that will improve the quality of water and life for our residents and local businesses. This is a significant win for our city and provides benefit and value to everyone that lives and does business in our community. This is the largest grant award the city of Lanark has ever received, and our city utility will put it to good use.”

The funding is included in the now-passed fiscal 2024 Interior Appropriations Bill.

Sorensen also secured funding for several other projects as part of the Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to secure investments for local projects in their communities. The projects for western Illinois were included in House spending legislation signed into law by the President on Saturday.

“Western Illinois is a special place, and it is my job to make sure my neighbors can live and grow a family in communities that are sustainable for future generations,” Sorensen said. “One of the ways I can make sure that happens is by bringing tax dollars back home to support middle-class families. By working across the aisle, I was able to secure over $123 million for western Illinois to upgrade our river infrastructure to grow our economy, fix broken roads and help ensure that when you turn on the faucet, you have access to clean drinking water. I am grateful to our local partners who helped advocate for these investments that will have a positive impact on the lives of so many of our neighbors.”

Other projects

The Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program is a bipartisan, interstate river infrastructure initiative that Sorensen has been a strong advocate for since entering Congress. Sorensen secured $120 million in the now passed fiscal 2024 House Energy and Water Appropriations Bill to support NESP and upgrade outdated locks along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. By upgrading locks, the investments make river navigation more efficient, bring Illinois’ goods to market faster and boost the regional economy.

A total of $1,466,279 secured by Sorensen in the fiscal 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill will give the city of Rock Island the funding it needs to reconstruct the 35th Street West and Centennial Expressway intersection using a safer, more modern street redesign. The project will improve motorist and pedestrian safety in the area.

Funding also was designated for lead service line replacement in Moline and Monmouth.