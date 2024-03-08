Rock Falls hotel closed; city cites unsafe conditions

The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 2106 First Ave./state Route 40, was closed after a Rock Falls Fire Department inspection, done Tuesday at the request of the city, found no “functioning fire alarm and sprinkler system.” (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 2106 First Ave./state Route 40, was closed after a Rock Falls Fire Department inspection, done Tuesday at the request of the city, found no “functioning fire alarm and sprinkler system.”

That’s according to a letter signed by Fire Chief Ken Wolf that was posted on the door of the hotel, revoking its certificate of occupancy.

Wolf declined to release further information, including the owner’s name, citing an ongoing investigation by “several city departments.”

There is no criminal investigation; Rock Falls police are not involved, Chief Dave Pilgrim said.

Messages left with City Administrator Robbin Blackert, Building Inspector Mark Searing and Mayor Rod Kleckler asking what prompted the inspection were not returned.

According to Whiteside County property tax records, the hotel is owned by Anitej Hospitality LLC, in the care of Vipul Patel. Patel is general manager of Bethesda, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International Inc., one of the largest hotel chains in the world.

Also according to county tax records, Anitej Hospitality bought it in 2015 for $5,375,000, and did not pay its 2022 tax bill of $102,932.91.

It was listed for sale in January on the online commercial real estate site Loop.net, but was taken down two months ago, a Loop.net customer service representative said Friday.

According to an email from Moe Rama, public relations manager at Choice Hotels, the Rock Falls site is an independently owned and operated franchised hotel. Rama also declined to provide the owner’s name.

According to state corporation records, the agent for Anitej Hospitality LLC is Sayed Naveed of Oak Brook, who also is the agent for Anitej Corp., which is based in Hoffman Estates and owns several hotels. Naveed could not be reached for comment.