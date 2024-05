Bringing trays of treats to the nursing staff of the KSB clinic in Oregon were Oregon Woman's Club members (left to right) Audrey Taylor, Johanna Hahne, KSB nurses Jennifer Hilfrich and Josie Gallentine, and Jan Steward and Nancy Bartels. (Photo provided by Nancy Bartels)

OREGON – In honor of National Nurses Day and National Nurses Week, members of the Woman’s Club treated the nursing staff at the KSB Clinic in Oregon to trays of cookies and greeting cards.

“Nurses are such an important part of our health care infrastructure. They really are ‘front-line troops’ in the system, and we think it’s important to acknowledge them and the hard and often difficult work that they do. We wanted to say “Thank you” to them,” said OWC vice-president, Nancy Bartels.