Ganymedes put new scoreboard to good use in home opener

Ganymedes' Matt Gecan tags out a Milwaukee runner during the vintage base ball team's home opener on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Vintage base ball time has officially arrived in Oregon and a brand new scoreboard was put through its paces at Iron Chest Field.

The Ganymedes, Oregon’s official vintage base ball team, downed Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club 21-1 and 21-3 in a hot and steamy doubleheader Saturday.

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams threw out the first pitch of the game and the club unveiled its new hand-painted Iron Chest Field scoreboard.

“The scoreboard project was made possible thanks to John Barnhart, who designed and hand painted the vintage look board and the Oregon Park District who generously paid for the sign materials and their park staff provided labor for its construction,” said Ganymede captain Mark Herman. “We now have one of the best looking and unique vintage base ball scoreboards in the Midwest, if not the entire country.”

Home games are played at Iron Chest Field, located near the Chana School Museum at Oregon Park East, along River Road east of Oregon. The games are free to attend, but spectators should bring their own chairs or blankets to view the games under the shade trees at the park.

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, underhand pitching and gentlemanly conduct. Other rule differences include outs for balls caught on one bounce, no called balls or strikes unless the batter swings three times and misses and a requirement that players call themselves out on close plays. Base paths are 90 feet, there are three outs per inning and games are nine innings.

Comprised of volunteer players, the Ganymedes have been playing vintage base ball with 1858 rules for 20 years.

For information regarding the 2024 season, visit the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club Facebook page.

Season of 2024

Sunday, June 2, 1 p.m. – vs. Quarrymen Base Ball Club of Lemont, doubleheader, at Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon.

Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m. – vs. Plowboys Base Ball Club of DuPage County at the John Deere Historic Site, Grand Detour.

Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m. – vs. McLean County Prairie Chickens Base Ball Club of Normal, doubleheader at Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon.

Saturday, June 29 – vs. 14 vintage base ball clubs from Michigan, Indiana and Illinois at the second annual Portage Vintage Base Ball Festival, Ramona Park, Portage, Michigan.

Sunday, July 14, 1 p.m. – vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston, doubleheader, Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon.

Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 – vs. 32 base ball clubs from 15 states at Gettysburg 19th Century Base Ball Festival, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. – vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove at Lions Park, Malta.

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 – vs. 11 vintage base ball clubs from five states at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village 21st annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, Dearborn, Michigan.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m. – vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove, at Prairie Grove Park, Prairie Grove.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. – vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston, Illinois at Creston Booster Days, Creston School Field, Creston.