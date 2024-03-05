Two officers sworn onto Dixon Police Department

DIXON — Two officers were sworn onto the Dixon Police Department on Monday night, one who began serving as an officer last August and the other who is currently undergoing field training.

Dixon police officers Garrett Morhardt and Evan Grady were each sworn in during the regular City Council meeting, taking the oath administered by Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes. Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell introduced the two officers prior to them being sworn in.

Morhardt served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp, from August 2015 to August 2019. He joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Mount Carroll in January 2020, serving as a corrections deputy and then transitioning into the patrol division in fall 2021. He joined the Dixon Police Department in August 2023 and completed the field-training program in December.

Grady attended the University of Illinois and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He was employed with KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he worked in the psychiatric in-patient department for two years. He also worked at the Lee County probation department for two years and continued his studies, earning a master’s degree in human resources management in December 2021. He attended Sauk Valley Community College’s police training program, graduating in 2023. He currently is in the DPD’s field training program and is expected to be on solo patrol within the next two months, Howell said.