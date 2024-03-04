Private music lesson students perform in winter recitals in Sterling

Mark Mench, a student of Mardi Huffstutler, sings during the Woodlawn Arts Academy winter music recital at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING – Woodlawn Arts Academy music students performed in two recitals Jan. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. The performers are private lesson students of Nadine Appel, Clea Arbogast, Mardi Huffstutler and James Miller.

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Ages and tuition vary by instructor. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Call 815-626-4278 or stop in the Woodlawn office at 3807 Woodlawn Road to register or apply for financial assistance.

Tucker Crandall (right) poses with Woodlawn Arts Academy guitar instructor James Miller after the Academy’s winter music recital at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Foundation.