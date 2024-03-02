Boys basketball: Eastland rallies from 19 points down, falls short vs. Pecatonica in 1A sectional final

Eastland's Adam Awender (12) drives to the basket against Pecatonica during the championship game of the 1A River Ridge sectional on Friday, March 1, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

HANOVER – Midway through the third quarter of Friday’s Class 1A River Ridge Sectional championship, Eastland trailed Pecatonica by 19 points.

The Indians had all the momentum on their side, and the Cougars’ championship hopes looked bleak.

But seemingly in the blink of an eye, Pecatonica’s 42-23 lead dwindled to 49-45 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Indians (31-5) then dug deep in the final minutes, and with some timely free throws and baskets, finished a 60-50 win to claim the sectional championship.

Pecatonica jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 32-17 at the half. A 19-9 second-quarter run put the Cougars behind the eight ball.

Pecatonica junior guard Jaxon Diedrich scored eight points and senior guard Tyler Bird added seven points off the bench during the second quarter.

The Indians were rolling early in the third quarter as well, taking the 42-23 lead on a free throw by junior guard Cooper Hoffman with 3:44 remaining. But with its season on the line, Eastland made a furious rally to itself a fighting chance.

A 7-0 run in the last two minutes drew the Cougars within 44-34. Senior forward Trevor Janssen sank a layup and a free throw, and junior guard Adam Awender got back-to-backs and fast-break layups to make it a 10-point game with 18 seconds left.

Pecatonica senior guard Mason Peterson hit a buzzer-beater 3 to end the quarter leading 47-34, but the Cougars were unfazed.

Only 16 seconds into the fourth quarter, Awender went coast to coast off another steal, then sophomore forward Parker Krogman and Janssen each finished layups off their own steals to cut the deficit to 47-40 with 5:31 left.

Awender hit a free throw, then made a layup after a spin move and pump fake before junior guard Peyton Spears got a steal and fast-break layup to cut it to 49-45 with three minutes left.

Pecatonica scored the next five points with a free throw from junior guard Jordan Gassman, two free throws from Hoffman and a layup by Peterson. Eastland got within six points, 56-50, on a top-of-the-key 3 by Awender with 12.1 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.

Diedrich and Peterson iced the game with two free throws each in the last 11 seconds.

Awender led Eastland (26-10) with 21 points and three steals, while Janssen chipped in 15 points and five rebounds. Spears compiled four points, four rebounds and three steals. Krogman supplied five points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

Diedrich led Pecatonica with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists,Hoffman tallied 14 points and seven rebounds, and Peterson added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.