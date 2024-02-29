February 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Letter: Lee County sheriff supports Bishop for state Senate

By Clayton Whelan
Sauk Valley Letters to the Editor

I am writing to express my wholehearted endorsement for Chris Bishop as the ideal choice for Illinois state senator of the 37th District in the upcoming election on March 19.

I have had the privilege of getting to know Chris personally and have been genuinely impressed by his character, dedication and vision for our community. He has demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricacies of our economy, our education platform and the economic growth that we need in this district. As a seasoned and forward-thinking individual, he possesses the strategic vision and political understanding needed to navigate a variety of the complex challenges facing Illinois.

I believe he will bring a fresh perspective and a strong sense of duty, responsibility and honesty to the state of Illinois that will benefit our community for years to come. Having personally witnessed his commitment, I am confident that Chris Bishop is the leader our state needs.

I strongly urge my fellow Illinois residents to rally behind Chris Bishop in this election. He has the experience and foresight required to lead our state into a better future. Chris stands out as a down-to-earth leader who understands the unique needs and aspirations of our state. Together, let us support a candidate who will champion the interests of the 37th District with unwavering commitment.

Please vote for Chris Bishop on March 19.

Clayton T. Whelan, Lee County sheriff

Dixon

