Education notes: 2024 Growmark Foundation Scholarship application period now open

BLOOMINGTON — The Growmark Foundation is offering 55 scholarships, totaling $2,000 each, to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities and technical schools in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.

At the time of application, students must be high school seniors or equivalent, enrolled in a university, community college or technical school for the fall semester of 2024, or enrolled and in good standing at a university, community college or technical school.

“At Growmark, we want to support students who are pursuing careers in agriculture or business-related fields,” Growmark CEO Mark Orr said. “These students will be the future labor force in the agriculture industry, and we believe it’s important to help them achieve their academic goals.”

Scholarship applications can be accessed at https://form.jotform.com/240305301619142 and are due April 15. Students who are awarded a scholarship will be notified May 15.

Saint Mary’s announces fall 2023 dean’s list

WINONA, Minn. – Mikayla Morrissey of Erie has been named to the 2023 fall semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University. The list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade-point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Kishwaukee College celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

MALTA – February is Career and Technical Education Month, and Kishwaukee College joined community colleges across the state to celebrate its role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in multiple industries, including health sciences, manufacturing, technology and more.

Kish adapts its CTE programs to meet local workforce demands. Kish’s programs offer flexible scheduling, work-based learning and stackable credentials that provide a pathway from education to employment. The college models its courses based on community needs, providing students with the opportunity to pursue in-demand careers. In 2023, 70% of Kish CTE graduates were employed in a related field, and 93.6% of graduates were employed within the state of Illinois, according to technical graduate surveys.

“Illinois community colleges are a leading workforce developer in the state and are continuing to expand access and opportunities to dozens of good paying careers,” said Brian Durham, executive director of the Illinois Community College Board. “CTE programs at community colleges are an essential part of our state’s workforce development strategy, and we are proud to be a part of preparing the next generation of workers.”

Statewide, nearly 37,500 students graduated from more than 4,600 approved CTE certificate and degree programs offered by Illinois community colleges in 2023. The National Skills Coalition says nearly two-thirds of jobs in the U.S. economy require education beyond high school but not a four-year college degree. Many of these jobs are in CTE fields like health care, advanced manufacturing and information technology, which are among the fastest-growing occupations projected through 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.