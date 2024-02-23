Imprisoned Erie child sex offender serving 15 years facing more charges

MORRISON – An Erie man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl is facing more child sex assault charges in Whiteside County.

Devontae K. Petrie, who turns 28 on Feb. 27, is incarcerated at Menard Correctional Center after pleading guilty Jan. 4, 2023, to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

According to online court records, he was charged this week with four more counts in another case.

The charging document in that case is sealed until Petrie is served with the paperwork, however, so the details were not available Friday.

Petrie was charged Feb. 16, 2021, in the first case. The molestations happened between June 27 and July 4, 2019, and per a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a 7 1/2-year prison term on each count. Those two sentences are to be served consecutively.

He must serve 85%, or almost 13 years, and register as a sex offender upon his release.

He could have been sentenced to six to 60 years on each count.

The potential penalties will be the same in this new case.