Dixon honors three during Black History Month presentation

DIXON — The Dixon City Council has honored three people – two businesswoman and a trailblazing teacher – in observance of Black History Month.

“Every year during Black History Month, we like to recognize people making a difference in our community through the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement Award,” said Councilman Mike Venier.

Venier announced that Jasmin Siddiqui and Cecily White are this year’s recipients of the award named for Mercer, who died in January 2019 and was renowned for his longtime support and service to the area, including co-founding the Al Morrison Baseball League and serving on the Lee County Board and Dixon’s public safety commission.

Jasmine Siddiqui (right) speaks to the crowd as Cecily White looks on as the two are named recipients of the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement Award on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Dixon City Hall. (Photo provided by City of Dixon Facebook Page)

“They are two young entrepreneurs who are in business in our community in downtown Dixon,” Venier said as he introduced the two women.

“Being honored for this award is amazing knowing what Ike Mercer did for this community,” Siddiqui said. “If it wasn’t for my family, my friends, God, my pastor, I wouldn’t be here today, especially with the community supporting me.”

Siddiqui has owned her business, L & A Creations, for seven years and has had her own storefront for one year, she said. Siddiqui makes shirts, cups, hats and custom orders. White is the owner of Allure Products. White has owned her salon for 10 years, and offers Reiki, guided meditations, readings and other services to help people relax.

The two women, whose businesses are at 120 Commercial Alley in Dixon, have teamed up to help people start their own businesses.

“We want to thank the Mercer family and Ike Mercer for opening all these doors and basically allowing us to have all these opportunities in front of us right now,” White said.

Following the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement presentation, Venier announced that the late Zelodious “Zee” Williams-Ashford has been chosen the inaugural recipient of Dixon’s Black History Month Lifetime Achievement Award, known as the Legacy Award.

Zelodious “Zee” Williams-Ashford (left) is the inaugural recipient of Dixon's Black History Month Lifetime Achievement Award, known as the Legacy Award. (Photo provided through the city of Dixon Facebook page)

Ashford was the first Black teacher in the city of Dixon and Lee County, Venier said. She died in 1999.

Jordan Williams, Ashford’s great-niece, spoke for the family, describing Ashford as a trailblazing teacher and a bold overcomer who led by example.

“The racial roadblocks she faced at the time could not stop her destiny,” Williams said.

The presentations were made Tuesday night during Dixon City Council’s meeting at City Hall.