Serenity Hospice offers free six-week grief class

OREGON – Serenity Hospice and Home will offer“Understanding Your Grief,” a free six-week class based on the book by Dr. Alan Wolfelt.

The book is built around ten basic principles to learn and actions to take to help engage with grief and create momentum toward healing, Serenity said in a news release.

Each participant will receive a book.

The class runs from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6 through April 10, at the home at 1658 state Route 2. Call 815-732-2499 for more information or to register.