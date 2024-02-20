Amboy woman gets probation in $330,000 embezzlement from Sublette campground

DIXON – The former accounting administrator for the Woodhaven Lakes resort in Sublette was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail and four years’ probation for embezzling more than $330,000 from the lakeside community.

Donna Unrath, 55, of Amboy, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in Lee County court to theft of more than $100,000 but less than $500,000, which took place from April 2015 to November 2021.

She was facing four to 15 years in prison, and must pay the $2,500 deductible that the insurance company charges when reimbursing the resort for the theft.

One count of theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000 was dismissed per a plea agreement.

Unrath was charged April 29, 2022, when the theft initially was thought to be about $50,000.

The total was determined to be $333,046 after an internal investigation done by campground staff.

At a board of directors meeting that July, Jeff Hickey, executive director of the campground at 509 La Moille Road, read Woodhaven’s official statement on the theft.

It said Woodhaven staff identified “inconsistencies with accounting procedures” before Unrath resigned in October 2021, more inconsistencies immediately after her resignation, “inconsistencies with financial records and theft of funds” within months of her resignation, and still more “while preparing Woodhaven’s year-end financial statements for audit.”

The inconsistencies “likely suggested theft of Woodhaven funds over the course of the past few years,” Hickey said. “The total amount identified through our internal investigation is $333,046.”