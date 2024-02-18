Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 2-9

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Cindy S. Beyer to Jason Neels, 917 Sixth Ave., Erie, $30,000.

Darryl L. Mager Estate and Darryl L. Mager Jr. to Terry Knox, Shannen Mager and Darryl L. Mager Jr., 1420 Bennett Drive, Rock Falls, $40,000.

Teresa J. Snow Estate and David J. Snow to Cynthia Chatham, 514 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

John W. and Ronda L. Smith to Norine Lynn and Daniel Mercer, 23757 Hazel Road, Sterling, $218,000.

Lou Ann Cassaday to David A. Olsen, 825 10th Ave., Fulton, $102,500.

Janelle L. and Woodrow R. Besse to Justin Frank, 109 Lakeside Drive, Erie, $227,000.

Debra A. Brockman Estate to Cody Woodyatt, 25131 Front St., Sterling, $0.

John R. and Diane Okland to Travis Adams, 208 W. Knox St., Morrison, $135,000.

Joe S. Judd Estate, Troy William and Jessica Judd, Teresa Elaine Kikuts, Jennifer Deanne Gutshall and Jo Lynne Hartz to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 1206 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $40,000.

Conrad R. and Brandi J. Hostetler to Leon J. and Sheila I. Hostetler, 27530 Bell Road, Tampico, $125,000.

Chad J. Peppers to CPepp Services LLC Series 4, 301 E. Morris St., Morrison, and 718 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $0.

Chad J. Peppers to CPepp Services LLC Series 1, 102 S. Cherry St. and 504 E. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Chad J. Peppers to CPepp Services LLC Series 2, 102 E. Park St., 111 E. South St., 133 Leroy St., 207 E. Wall St., and 12130 Nelson Road, Morrison, $0.

Executors deed

Johanne S. Meyer Estate to Austin and Allyson McDaniel, 1124 Main St., Erie, $0.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Gayle L. and John D. Farny to US Bank, 311 E. 11th St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

John E. and Gerri Hanson to Sean Arteaga, 130 W. Cherry St., Compton, $42,500.

Michael T. Koch to Edward M. Alm, 325 W. Division St., Amboy, $262,000.

Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr to Cheryl S. Smith and David S. Brownlee, four parcels in Amboy Township, $0.

Optimus Holdings LLC Series I, also Optimus Holdings LLC, to TRL Enterprise LLC, 205 S. Boyd St., Amboy, $210,000.

Nancie K. Dempsey to Christina L. Carr, one parcel in May Township and six in Amboy Township, $591,305.

Ronald D. McNeilly Trust No. 101, Ronald D. McNeilly, trustee, and Thomas M. and Dorothy A. McNeilly to Michael J. and Donna L. Sauber Declaration of Trust 101 and 102, Michael J. and Donna L. Sauber, trustees, two parcels in Willow Creek Township, $1,046,150.

Ronald D. McNeilly Trust No. 101, Ronald D. McNeilly, trustee, and Thomas M. and Dorothy A. McNeilly to Keegan and Emily Maxwell, two parcels in Willow Creek Township, $897,000.

Ronald D. McNeilly Trust No. 101, Ronald D. McNeilly, trustee, and Thomas M. and Dorothy A. McNeilly to Vern Rual Grabbe, five parcels in Wyoming Township, $1,984,188.

Raymond F. and Sandra K. Mann to Illinois Department of Transportation, 1151 Town Hall Road, Compton, $0.

Daniel J. and Anita A. Weaver to Anja and Kenneth M. Wolf, 559 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Cathy Cunningham to Michael J. and Audrey E. Smith, 351 Penrose Road, Dixon, $0.

Trevor B. and Amanda L. Bolin to Ethan M. Manson and Drean Joy Alabanza, 1612 Aurora St., Dixon, $0.

Ann M. Connolly to Daniel Andrew Huene, 402-404 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Chad J. and Nicole E. Fisher to Brandon Horner, 139 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $92,000.

Quit claim deeds

McKenny Group LLC to Morrissey Properties of Illinois Inc., 624 and 626 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

James Kemper to Shirley J. Rees Declaration of Trust, Shirley J. Rees, trustee, First Amendment to Declaration of Trust, one farmland parcel in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Rivershore West Condominium Association, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gipson Family Revocable Living Trust, Charles V. Gipson, trustee, to David A. Wright and Bobbie Jo Foster, 900 Stony Point Road, Dixon, $0.

Shirley J. Rees Declaration of Trust, Shirley J. Reees, trustee, and Shirley J. Rees First Amendment to Declaration of Trust to Annette Riley and Mary Ann Dean, two parcels in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Executors deed

Doris I. Pitchford and Jeanne I. Thomas to James G. and Jennifer A. Carter, 2108 Factory St., Dixon, $85,000.

Deed

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series SH1 to Juan Mendoza, 439 S. Washington Ave., Amboy, $52,000.

Sheriff deed

Lee County sheriff, Patricia A. Williams, Michael Diaz, Bonnie Shupert and Joseph C. Williams to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 247 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Illinois Community Credit Union to Nancy Aguinaga Mancilla, 123 W. North St., Creston, $34,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Ricky L. and Deborah Lynn Holloway, 937 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $273,000.

LH Development Inc. to Nathan A. and Chelsea P. Breiby, 1413 and 1419 Joanne Terrace, Byron, $71,000.

Michael J. and Tina Garnhart to Hayley Schroeder, 182 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $211,900.

Nathan Genis to Barbara Hanna, 203 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $148,000.

Barbara Jean Case Price to Nancee Deraad, 109 W. Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $144,900.

Nicole L. Krips to Roberto Carlos Garcia Nigorreta, 345 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $165,000.

Jeff Long to Edward C. Vock, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $190,000.

Garrett B. and Kelly M. Poff, also Drake, to Suzanne L. Saxer, 362 Cleveland Ave., Rochelle, $155,000.

Betty Jean Schabacker to Christopher J. Steder, 8892 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $120,000.

David H. and Claudia L. Nelson to Steven K. and Nancy A. Bliven, 8214 S. Main St., Grand Detour, $2,510,001.

Chad Edward and Haley Herkey to Amin Luma, 1046 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $274,000.

The late Doris M. Luttrell by heirs to Breanna M. Liedel, 320 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $52,000.

John M. and Petrece M. Klein to Chad and Haley Herkey, 2568 E. Bourbonnais Place, Byron, $445,000.

The late Lin W. Weber, also Linn, by heirs to Zeke T. Horn, 2391 E. Montague Road, Byron, $156,000.

Ryan A. and Mercedes Zuck to Shannon Marie Dugan and Samuel Tyler Green, 211 N. Jackson Ave., Polo, $149,000.

Quit claim deed

BP Central Pipelines LLC and BP Pipelines North America Inc. to BP Midwest Product Pipelines Holdings LLC and BP Pipelines North America Inc., 980 N. German Church Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deed

William Foley Revocable Trust, Brian Magura, trustee, to Richard S. Knutson, 14360 W. Goose Hollow Road, Polo, $340,000.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Vernon L. Randall by executor to Renee R. Bogue, 216 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $214,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office