18-year-old charged with robbing Dixon Casey’s at gunpoint

DIXON – An 18-year-old Dixon man accused of robbing Casey’s early Wednesday while masked and displaying a handgun was arrested about an hour later carrying “a very realistic looking Glock BB gun,” according to a news release issued by police.

Benjamin D. Kelley is charged in Lee County court with aggravated robbery by indicating a firearm, which is punishable by four to 15 years in prison; robbery, which carries three to seven years; and misdemeanor theft.

According to the release, police got a 911 call around 2:07 a.m. reporting the robbery at the store at 1401 W. Fourth St. An employee said the man provided a note demanding money from the register and displayed a handgun before fleeing south.

Dixon police and Lee County sheriff’s officers canvassed the area and around 3:15 a.m. found a man matching the suspect’s description getting out of a vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of West Everett Street. The man, later determined to be Kelley, fled on foot, but was found a short time later walking at the intersection of Squires Avenue and Lincolnway, according to the release.

Kelley is in Lee County jail awaiting a detention hearing.

The investigation continues and more charges are pending, according to the release.