Two longtime Northland Mall stores open in Sterling Crossing

Olivia Smith, the manager of Maurices, stands by some of the clothing items for sale on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The new store opened Feb. 2, 2024, at Sterling Crossing, across from their former location in the Northland Mall. (Earleen Hinton)

STERLING – Bath & Body Works, which closed its shop in Northland Mall, will open Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Sterling Crossing across the street.

It is the second major retailer to leave the mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway and open in the new shopping center at 2901 E. Lincolnway this month.

Maurices closed its longtime store at the mall and opened in the redeveloped Kmart site Feb. 2.

There still are 15,000 square feet of space available between Shoe Sensation and Old Navy. Sterling Crossing developer Chris Williams said Thursday he is willing to split the space into 5,000-square-foot increments.

In addition, there are four outlet spaces on-site waiting for tenants to sign a lease before buildings will be constructed.

Williams said he is in talks with potential tenants, but doesn’t want to name names until the deals are finalized.

Five Below opened in the Crossing on Sept. 29, and Marshalls opened Nov. 2. Shoe Sensation, which has a store up the road in the Pine Tree Plaza at 4311 E. Lincolnway, opened there Nov. 16, and Old Navy on Nov. 18.

The Sterling VA Outpatient Clinic was its first tenant. It opened Jan 10, 2022, in the east end of the main building,

The clinic, part of the VA Iowa City Healthcare System, moved from 406 Ave. C downtown into 17,600 square feet of leased space, almost doubling its size and allowing it to add services.

Williams, owner of Highlands Development LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, bought the long-vacant Kmart property in 2020 for $1 million and made his planned $14 million redevelopment of the 100,000-square-foot site contingent upon the city providing economic development incentives, which the City Council approved in November 2021.

Kmart operated there for 41 years from July 1973 to January 2014.

To lease a spot

Those interested in leasing space at Sterling Crossing can reach Williams at 913-372-7270 or Chris@Highlandskc.com.

Bath & Body Works is slated to open on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Sterling Crossing. (Earleen Hinton)

Bath & Body Works is slated to open on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Sterling Crossing. (Earleen Hinton)

Bath & Body Works is slated to open on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Sterling Crossing. (Earleen Hinton)

Olivia Smith, the manager of Maurices, stands by some of the clothing items for sale on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The new store opened Feb. 2, 2024 at Sterling Crossing, across from their former location in the Northland Mall. (Earleen Hinton)

Maurices opened Feb. 2, 2024 at Sterling Crossing and Bath & Body Works is slated to open on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Maurices and Bath & Body Works have left Northland Mall and moved across the street to Sterling Crossing. Dunham Sports and a handful of stores remain open in the mall. (Earleen Hinton)