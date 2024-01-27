Boys basketball: Newman rallies to beat BV at home

STERLING – After Newman’s hot start, Bureau Valley went to work and chipped away. Then when the Storm took their biggest lead midway through the fourth quarter, it was the Comets’ turn to get things going down the stretch.

Newman closed with a huge run over the final 3:34 on Friday night, rallying to top BV 64-57 in a Three Rivers East game at home.

Lucas Simpson scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, and had three runout layups off of steals to help turn the momentum. His final steal at halfcourt turned into a breakaway dunk with 10 seconds left, sending the Newman crowd into a frenzy.

Trailing 55-48 with 4:08 to play after Corban Chhim capped a 13-3 BV run with a coast-to-coast steal and layup, the Comets battled back. Evan Bushman hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night to ignite the closing 16-2 run; Simpson scored eight points in the final 2:38, the first two coming on a layup off an alley-oop pass from Garrett Matznick.

After the alley-oop, Simpson’s fast-break layup off his own steal gave Newman a 56-55 lead with 2:20 to play. Chhim drove to the basket for a layup with 44 seconds to play to cut the Storm deficit to 58-57, but Matznick drained four straight free throws before Simpson’s dunk capped the Newman victory with an exclamation point.

The Comets (15-9, 3-3 TRAC East) opened the game on fire from 3-point range, building a 22-8 lead less than 3 minutes into the second quarter thanks to three 3s by Bushman and one each from Matznick, Isaiah Williams and George Jungerman.

But the Storm (13-9, 4-1) had the answer the rest of the half, closing the final 5:04 on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 26-22 at halftime.

Elijah Endress hit a 3 out of the break and added a jumper, then Landon Hulsing scored inside before assisting Justin Moon under the basket as BV grabbed a 31-29 lead just 2 1/2 minutes into the third period.

In a high-intensity, physical battle the entire night, the teams traded body blows for the next several minutes, and Newman led 43-42 after three quarters. That set the stage for BV’s run to grab the seven-point lead midway through the fourth, only to see the Comets finish the game with their huge final surge.

Simpson had a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, George Jungerman and Bushman both scored 12 points, and Isaiah Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block, as the Comets assisted on 17 of their 21 baskets. Jungerman grabbed six rebounds and two steals, and Matznick added eight points, seven assists and three rebounds. Cody McBride chipped in three assists and two steals as Newman forced 23 BV turnovers and nabbed 13 steals.

Hulsing just missed a double-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Endress had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Chhim finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Moon added seven points, eight rebounds and two assists. Logan Philhower and Landen Birdsley each dished three assists. BV shot 50% from the field (22-for-44) – including 61% (14-for-23) in the second half – and had 14 assists on 22 field goals for the game.