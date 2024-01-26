AFC downs Polo in NUIC South girls basketball: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 58, Polo 40: At Ashton, the Raiders used a balanced offense to top the Marcos in an Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South matchup Thursday.

Alexis Schwarz paced AFC with 14 points, while Brianna Gonnerman scored 12 and Taylor Jahn added 11.

Camrynn Jones led Polo with 15 points, and Carlee Grobe added nine.

Forreston 41, Fulton 25: At Fulton, Keeli Larson scored 12 points to lead the Cardinals in the NUIC South win over the Steamers.

Jenna Greenfield added nine points for Forreston.

Belle Curley paced Fulton with eight points.

Sherrard 56, Erie-Prophetstown 43: At Sherrard, the Panthers fell into a 27-19 halftime hole and couldn’t dig their way out.

Kennedy Buck scored 12 points, and Gabi Abell added nine for E-P.

Boys basketball

Mercer County 67, Morrison 46: At Aledo, the Golden Eagles built a 19-8 first-quarter lead and rolled to a nonconference win over the Mustangs.

Chase Newman scored 12 points, and Carson Strating chipped in 11 points for Morrison.

Wrestling

Oregon splits at Genoa-Kingston triangular: At Genoa, the Hawks won 60-17 against G-K and lost 43-33 to Stillman Valley.

Against G-K, Jackson Messenger (120 pounds), Jakobi Donegan (144), Ethan Mowry (157), Dawson Alcala (190), Landen Elder (215) and Briggs Sellers (285) won by pin for the contested wins. The Hawks also received four forfeit wins against the Cogs.

Against Stillman Valley, Nelson Benesh (113) took an 8-4 decision, and Messenger (120), Preston LaBay (126), Mowry (150), Jackson Glendenning (165) and Zander VandeSand (175) won by pin.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,944, United Township 2,934: At Highland Park Bowl in Moline, the Golden Warriors topped the Panthers by 10 pins, avenging their lone dual-meet loss of the season.

Sarah Doughty led Sterling (11-1) with a 607 series, and Hailey Conderman added a 557.