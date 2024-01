The three little pigs Rose Thomas, Bella Barnes and Charlotte Hintz rehearse for Woodlawn Arts Academy’s “Shrek the Musical Jr.” Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Woodlawn Arts Academy will perform “Shrek the Musical Jr.” on Jan. 13 and 14 at the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School. Show times will be 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.