Sauk Valley Education Briefs: Jarrett named to University of Evansville dean’s list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Elle Jarrett, of Dixon, was named to the University of Evansville dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Jarrett is studying exercise science at UE.

Students at UE are named to the dean’s list every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,500 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Local students who received honors include:

Forreston: Aaron Anderson, High Honors; Montanna Heinz, High Honors

Rochelle: Megan Thompson, Highest Honors

Stillman Valley: Jack Orlando, Highest Honors; Cullen White, High Honors, Addison Wythe, High Honors

Eilers named to Western Carolina University’s fall 2023 dean’s list

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Jayme Eilers, of Sterling, has been named to the Western Carolina University fall 2023 dean’s list.

Eilers was among more than 1,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

SNHU announces fall 2023 president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has announced its fall 2023 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.

Local students named to the list are Todd Wagner of Ashton; Kody Durdan of Dixon; Arrianna Shipman of Mount Morris; Brittany Anderson of Oregon; Abby Dall and Amber Lopez, both of Rochelle; Matthew Linder of Sterling; and Chelsey Ullrich of Amboy.