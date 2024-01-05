Newman’s Jess Johns clears 1,000 career rebounds: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Girls basketball

Kewanee 45, Newman 33: At Sterling, the Comets fell into a 21-16 halftime hole and couldn’t dig their way out against the Boilermakers on Thursday.

Newman was led by Jess Johns with 10 points and 15 rebounds; Lucy Oetting with seven points and six rebounds; Brooklyn Smith with six points and four rebounds; and Elaina Allen with three points and four steals.

Johns surpassed 1,000 career rebounds in the game.

Sterling 43, Rock Island 37: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors raced to a 17-3 first-quarter lead en route to a Western Big 6 win over the Rocks.

Delali Amankwa paced Sterling with 22 points, while Madison Austin double-doubled with 10 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and Joslynn James added five points and four rebounds.

Morrison 48, Sherrard 39: At Sherrard, the Fillies built a 27-13 halftime lead and held off a second-half Tigers’ charge for a Three Rivers West win.

Camryn Veltrop scored 25 points, Kaylee Pruis scored 14 points and Sarah Weston added six points for Morrison.

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 17: At Mendota, the Storm built a 34-13 halftime lead and rolled past the Trojans for a Three Rivers East win.

Bureau Valley was led by Lynzey Cady with 13 points, Libby Endress with 12 points and Kate Salisbury with 11 points.

Boys basketball

Fulton 53, Amboy 28: At Fulton, the Steamers built a nine-point halftime lead, then finished off the Clippers with a 28-12 second-half run.

Jimmy Crimmins paced Fulton with 14 points, Colten Randecker scored nine, and Dom Kramer and Landen Leu added eight apiece.

Amboy was led by Eddie Jones with 14 points.

Eastland 47, Polo 32: At Lanark, the Cougars built a 16-6 first-quarter advantage and pulled away from the Marcos for an NUIC South win.

Parker Krogman scored 12 points, Adam Awender scored 10 and Ethan Kessler added eight for Eastland.

Brock Soltow and Carter Merdian paced Polo with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Milledgeville 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 28: At Ashton, the Missiles doubled up the Raiders for an NUIC South win.

Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 30 points followed by Karter Livengood with nine and Micah Toms-Smith with seven.

Noah Danielson led AFC with 11 points and Nolan Rueff added five.

Wrestling

Newman goes 2-0 at Dakota triangular: At Dakota, Newman defeated Erie-Prophetstown 53-28 and Dakota 48-30 at the three-team event.

Against E-P, Newman’s Blair Grennan (106), Zhyler Hansen (120), Brady Grennan (132) and Collin Messer (138) won by pin and Daniel Kelly (165) won 21-8 by technical fall for the contested wins. The Comets also received four forfeit wins against the Panthers.

Against Dakota, Hansen (120), Briar Ivey (138), Carter Rude (144), Kelly (165) and Matt Blackert (175) won by pin for the contested wins. The Comets also received three forfeit wins against the Indians.

Newman finished in 12th place out of 60 teams at Abe’s Rumble in Springfield last weekend.

Rock Island 51, Sterling 28: At Rock Island, the Golden Warriors won five matches in a Western Big 6 loss to the Rocks.

Landon Kenney (144), Isaiah Mendoza (157), Gage Tate (165) and Charlie Reyes (285) won by pin and Dylan Ottens (150) won 18-8 by major decision.

Boys swimming

Sterling 110, United Township 44: At East Moline, the Golden Warriors won eight events to claim a dual-meet victory over the Panthers.

Patrick Riley, Colin Askegaard, Conner Porter and Peter Garland won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.09, and Garland, Riley, Porter and Denver Sandrock won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.06.

Dale Johnson, James Boze, Eugene Frump and Askegaard won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:06.93.

Riley won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.27 and the 100-yard backstroke in 59.84 seconds.

Sandrock won the 100-yard freestyle in 56.98 seconds. Porter won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:20.12 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.79.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,843, Geneseo 2,813: At Arcadia Family Fun Center in Geneseo, the Golden Warriors edged the Maple Leafs by 30 pins.

Sterling was led by freshman Sarah Doughty with a 559 series followed by Olivia Barton with a 545, Hailey Conderman with a 451, Loralei Michels with a 448, Kara Garcia with a 444 and Emily Doss with a 396.

Boys bowling

St. Bede 2,731, Erie-Prophetstown 2,044: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, the Panthers fell to the Bruins by 687 pins.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Keith Goodson with a 478 series followed by Brice Howell with a 395, Jaqin Glines with a 319, Robert Winters with a 309, Brenden Boggs-Chavez with a 302 and Dayton Greenwood with a 241.