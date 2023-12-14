Dixon Knights of Columbus donate dollars raised through Tootsie Roll sales

The Dixon Knights of Columbus presented the Illinois Special Olympics, Region A (Northern Illinois) with a donation raised by the KCs in their 2023 Tootsie Roll Drive. This donation is one of three shares from the proceeds from the Tootsie Roll Drive that the KCs give to local agencies serving people with disabilities. Pictured here are Dixon KC Grand Knight Mike DeSchepper, Special Olympic Athlete Tori Humphrey and Tootsie Roll Drive Chairman Johnathon Smith. Humphrey, who participates in Special Olympics track, bowling and team basketball, is the daughter of Kent and Audrey Humphrey. (Photo provided by Dixon Knights of Columbus)

