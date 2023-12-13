Shutter to Think: Gift of music given with no strings attached

Jason Stephens tunes Kris Riggen’s new guitar Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The present was a surprise to the future rock star. (Alex T. Paschal)

Last week I worked on one of the coolest stories I’ve worked on – well, since last December’s single-digit temps gut punched the Sauk Valley. It was about a group of friends/musicians who rehab donated musical gear and give instruments away to future rock stars.

This all happens in the hamlet of Nachusa. In an unassuming garage on a dead end, Tory Willard, Jason Stephens, Brian Shippert, Scott Webb and Luke Smith sat in a half circle waiting for the next recipient of their gift. Sitting on a table next to Smith was a matte black electric guitar with a spiffy purple amp destined for greatness at the hands of young Kris Riggen, 10, of Dixon.

The young man can only be described as stunned at the surprise, saying very little but listening intently as Stephens showed him how to tune and then handed over the cable, picks and other necessities.

The group does this a couple times a month, and asks nothing in return other than it be kept a surprise and to have a photo posted on their Facebook page.

In the season of giving I can’t think of a more perfect example than what this group offers, made better by not being restrained by December and made even better by adding in the gift of music.

- Alex T. Paschal / follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or email me apaschal@saukvalley.com.