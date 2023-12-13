Proposed Rock Falls tax levy lower than last year’s

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls taxpayers could see a decrease on their property tax bills next year if the city’s proposed tax levy is approved Dec. 19.

The Rock Falls City Council is considering a property tax rate of $21.72 per $1,000 of actual value for fiscal year 2024. The fiscal 2023 rate was $23.90.

The new rate, if passed, would result in an estimated decrease on the Rock Falls property tax line item of $56.65 for a home with a fair market actual value of $78,000, City Administrator Robbin Blackert said.

“We kind of had a reverse perfect storm here and we were able to lower the property tax line item for the city of Rock Falls by 4.77%,” Blackert said. “This doesn’t happen very often. When we have the chance, let’s take it.”

The total amount proposed to be levied is $1,962,214.11, about $97,000 less than last year.

According to the tax levy ordinance, the funds are for the following purposes: General Corporate Fund, $225,804.87; Police Pension, $768,327; Fire Pension, $349,319; IMRF, $59,412; Police Protection Tax, $67,741.46; Fire Protection Tax, $67,741.46; Fire Protection, Rescue and Emergency, $57,272.32; Annual Audit, $25,000; Social Security and Medicare, $128,283; Tort Fund, $83,192; and Worker’s Compensation, $130,121.

The proposed levy ordinance can be found starting on page 25 of the Dec. 5 Rock Falls City Council’s meeting packet, which can be found at the following link: http://bit.ly/RockFallsDec5Packet.

The tax levy is expected to be voted on by Rock Falls City Council members at their Dec. 19 meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.