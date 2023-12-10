Rock Falls club shares holiday cheer at 4-H STEAM workshop

The 4-H Cloverbud Session for 5- to 7-year-olds went on an Arctic adventure, making crafts, reading stories and enjoying snacks Dec. 2. (Photo provided by Illinois Extension)

ROCK FALLS – The Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls was buzzing with festive energy Dec. 2 as the 4-H Holiday STEAM workshop unfolded. The workshop, organized by 4-H Program Coordinator Allie Johnston, brought together youths ages 5-13 for a morning filled with crafts, treats, slime-making and holiday coding.

The event, designed to engage young minds in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), proved to be a success, with 50 enthusiastic kids in attendance. The workshop aimed to blend learning and fun, providing a unique opportunity for children to explore various STEAM activities in a festive and creative atmosphere.

Throughout the morning, participants had the chance to craft their own holiday ornaments, whip up delicious treats, concoct slime creations and even delve into the world of holiday coding. The hands-on activities not only sparked curiosity but also fostered a sense of community as 13 volunteers guided and assisted the young participants in their explorations.

The 4-H Holiday STEAM workshop embodied the spirit of the season, bringing together a diverse group of children who shared laughter, creativity and the joy of learning. The event showcased the 4-H program’s commitment to providing engaging and educational opportunities for youths in a welcoming and supportive environment.

With 50 kids, 13 volunteers, and a whole lot of fun, the 4-H Holiday STEAM workshop left a lasting impression on the community, reminding everyone that the holiday season is not just about ornaments and treats but also about coming together to celebrate learning and creativity.

For more information about 4-H programs and upcoming events, contact Johnston at the Whiteside County Extension Office at 815-632-3611.