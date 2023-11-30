Fritts hosts prescription drop-off event

DIXON - State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will host a prescription drug drop-off event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 211 Locust St. in Sterling.

“In partnership with the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois State Police, and the Sterling Police Department, join us to safely discard any unwanted or expired prescription medications,” Fritts said. “Please help us keep our communities safe by properly disposing of old medications.”

Participants should remain in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot for safety reasons.

