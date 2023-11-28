Then-Rock Falls High senior charged with making, sharing video of boy in locker room

MORRISON – A man who at the time was a Rock Falls High School senior is accused of videoing a 15-year-old boy in the school’s locker room and sharing the images.

Cameron L. Dugger, who turned 19 on Sunday, is charged with disseminating unlawful video, which is punishable by two to five years in prison, and with unauthorized videotaping, which carries one to three years.

According to the charging document, Dugger videotaped the boy and sent the video out on Dec. 1, 2022.

The school resource officer alerted the department, which investigated the matter, Rock Fall Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said Tuesday, adding that investigators’ last contact with Dugger was in July.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello filed the charges on Nov. 20.

The jail has no record of his arrest, but Dugger was issued a notice to appear in court on Jan. 8.