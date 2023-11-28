McCombie hosts winter clothing drive

SAVANNA – Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is encouraging area residents to give back to those in need.

McCombie’s winter clothing drive is accepting any winter gear like coats, hats, gloves or scarves in all sizes, from infant to adult. The winter items will be collected at McCombie’s District Office in Savanna, 9317B state Route 84, and then donated to the Regional Office of Education for distribution to area families.

Additional collection sites include the Jo Daviess, Ogle, and Stephenson county farm bureaus, which will accept drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Carroll County Farm Bureau will accept drop-offs Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Winnebago Village Hall will also be a drop-off location Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On-site donations in Savanna will be accepted on Wednesdays only.

“I encourage you to consider donating any gently used winter items that you may not use or need anymore,” said McCombie. “I am hosting this drive to help those in need stay warm this winter, and I know our community will come together to get the job done.”

The drive will run until Dec. 8. For more information, contact McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.