Dixon historian gives presentation on Truesdell Bridge disaster

Tom Wadsworth (right) recently spoke at a meeting of the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution on Dixon’s Truesdell Bridge Disaster. Wadsworth, whose great-great-great-grandmother was killed in the collapse of the bridge on May 4, 1873, recounted – using newspaper articles, photographs and personal testimonies – the story of what may well have been the worst road bridge disaster in American history. He is shown with Chapter Vice Regent Rena Burgess. Guest speaker Anthony Rowley will discuss Toys for Tots at the next chapter meeting Dec. 2.