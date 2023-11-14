Rock Falls man charged with possession of images of child sexual abuse

MORRISON – A 33-year-old Rock Falls man is facing five counts of possession of images of child sexual abuse.
Conor S. Prince, 33, faces three to seven years on each charge.
Members of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Prince’s home Tuesday and arrested him, the ISP said in a news release.
State’s Attorney Terry Costello approved the charges.
Prince is in Whiteside County jail pending a detention hearing.
No further details were available Tuesday afternoon.