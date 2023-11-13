Fulton fatal crash victim identified

FULTON – The driver who was killed Friday morning in a collision in Fulton was David H. Harkness, 81, of Western Springs in Cook County, Chief Nick Neblung said Monday.
Harkness was traveling south on state Route 84 about 8:30 a.m., while Benjamin A. Daehler, 36, was traveling north.
Daehler crossed the center line at 21st Avenue and struck Harkness, Neblung said.
Both men, who were alone in their vehicles, were taken to to MercyOne Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, where Harkness was pronounced dead.
Daehler, who was treated and released, was cited for improper lane usage.
Traffic reconstruction and toxicology results are pending, Neblung said.