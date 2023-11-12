One killed in two-vehicle crash Friday in Fulton

FULTON – One driver died and another was cited after their vehicles collided around 8:30 a.m. Friday at state Route 84 and 21st Avenue, Fulton police said in a news release.
Both drivers, who where alone in their vehicles, were taken to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, where one unidentified driver was pronounced dead. Next of kin was being notified, the release said.
The other, Benjamin A. Daehler, 36, of Fulton, was treated and released. He was cited for improper lane usage, the release said.