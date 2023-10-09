October 09, 2023
Polo woman, 22, dies in one-vehicle crash

By Kathleen A. Schultz
emergency lights

OREGON – A 22-year-old Polo woman died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of North Summerhill Road, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Shawna Spratt was traveling south on Summerhill about 8:30 a.m. when her vehicle left the road and went into a waterway, according to the release.

Spratt died at the scene.

The release did not specify, but Fivemile Creek is nearby.

No further information was available Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday.

The crash is under investigation.

Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.